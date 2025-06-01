BSEB Class 10, 12 Compartmental And Special Exam Result OUT At results.biharboardonline.com- Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link Here

BSEB Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the results for Matric (Class 10th) and Inter (Class 12th) Compartment examination results on 31st May, 2025. All the students who have appeared for the class 10th or 12th compartment exam can now check their result from the official website, i.e. secondary.biharboardonline.com or results.biharboardonline.com.

The pass percentage of class 12th compartment exam stands at 61.13 per cent, a total of 45,524 students appeared for the examination out of which 27,829 successfully passed the examination. And the pass percentage of class 12th special exam is 55.31 per cent, 6,624 students appeared and 3,964 passed.

The overall pass percentage for class 1oth compartment examination is 32.93 per cent, a total of 52,552 students appeared for the examination, out of which only 17,309 students passed the exams. And 52.20 per cent students passed the class 10th special exams, where 8,830 students appeared and 4,609 passed.

BSEB Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official BSEB website- secondary.biharboardonline.com or results.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘10th or 12th Compartment Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your roll number and roll code correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission your BSEB class 10th or 12th compartment result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the mark sheet.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

The bihar board class 10, 12 compartment examination took place from 2nd May, 2025 to 13th May, 2025. The exams were held in two shifts. The first shift started at 9:30 AM and the second shift started at 2 PM. The board has also released the answers keys for compartment exams. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.