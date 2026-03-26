BSEB class 10th previous year result highlights: Top scorers, pass percentage, and detailed performance analysis

Bihar Board 10th result 2026 is likely to be announced this week. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Bihar Board Class 10th exams, making it one of the most important academic milestones.

Looking at the previous year's toppers and result statistics helps students understand exam trends, competition level, and expected performance.

Here's a list of years' BSEB class 10th results, pass percentage, and top scorers:-

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Last Year's Overall Result Statistics

In the previous academic year, a total of 15,58,077 students registered for the BSEB class 10th exams. Out of these, 12,79,294 students passed overall exams. In which male students who appeared for this exam is 752,685, and girl students who appeared for this exam is 805,392.

The overall pass percentage of BSEB is 82.11%. In this, the exam passed by male students is 83.65%, and the female students is 80.67%.

Previous Year Topper Details

Bihar Boards officials announced the list of candidates who have secured top ranks in their names.

Check the name of the toppers:-

Sakshi Kumari - 97.80%

Anshu Kumari - 97.80%

Ranjan Verma - 97.80%

BSEB Class 10 Passing Criteria

Bihar Board class 10 result 2026 will be announced by the board officials soon. To be considered qualified for higher education, it is mandatory for candidates to secure the minimum required marks. As per the Bihar Board 10th passing criteria prescribed, candidates need to score a minimum of 33% marks aggregate in each subject. With practical exams, students must pass both theory and practical exams separately.

Exam Overview

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the Class 10th (Matric) annual examinations for 2026 from February 17 to February 25, 2026. The exams took place across multiple examination centres in the state, featuring 50% objective questions. Practical exams for Class 10 were held in January 2026.

Key details about the 2026 BSEB Class 10th exams:

Theory Exam Dates: February 17 to February 25, 2026.

Practical Exam Dates: January 20 to January 22, 2026.

Exam Shifts: Shift 1 (9:30 AM – 12:45 PM), Shift 2 (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM).

The previous year’s BSEB Class 10 results highlight strong student performance, with a high pass percentage and excellent scores by toppers. These statistics not only reflect students’ hard work but also give future candidates a clear idea of what to expect. With proper preparation and consistency, students can aim to achieve similar or even better results in the upcoming exams.