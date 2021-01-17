हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar Board

BSEB Class 12 admit card released: Check official website for latest updates

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the BSEB Class 12 exam admit cards which can be download the Bihar Board admit cards 2021 from the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com by entering the school ID and password.

BSEB Class 12 admit card released: Check official website for latest updates
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the BSEB Class 12 exam admit cards which can be download the Bihar Board admit cards 2021 from the official website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com by entering the school ID and password.

The BSEB admit card 2021 will have details of the candidates appearing for the BSEB intermediate exams 2021. Details like their name, BSEB 12th board exam centres, application number, and roll number.

How to download BSEB class 12 admit card

* Visit the official BSEB website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

* Insert the login credentials as required.

* Download the BSEB Class 12 admit cards 2021.

The BSEB 12th exams will be held at various exam centres across the state with all Covid-19 safety precautions in place. 

The BSEB class 12 board exams will be conducted for all streams Science, Arts, Commerce, and vocational subjects beginning from February 1 uptil February 13.  

The Bihar Board class 12 practical exams 2021 are being carried out from January 9 to January 18.

