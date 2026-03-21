BSEB Class 12 result 2026: Passing marks, evaluation process, result date, and how to check scorecard – all you need to know
The BSEB Class 12 Result 2026 is expected soon, with students required to score at least 33% to pass. The result will be available online along with details on evaluation and scorecard download.
- The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 soon.
- Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online once they are released on the official website.
- The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2026.
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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online once they are released on the official website.
When Will BSEB 12th Result Be Announced?
The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 2 to February 13, 2026. The results are likely to be declared in the last week of March, although the board has not yet officially confirmed the date.
Looking at past trends, BSEB usually releases results between March 16 and March 26.
In previous years, results were announced on:
March 25 (2025)
March 23 (2024)
March 21 (2023)
March 16 (2022)
March 26 (2021)
Minimum Passing Marks for BSEB Class 12
To pass the Bihar Board Class 12 exams, students must meet the following criteria:
At least 33% marks in each theory subject
Minimum 33% marks in practical or internal assessments
Students must pass both theory and practical exams separately
What Happens If You Fail?
Students who fail to secure 33% marks in one or more subjects will not be declared pass. However, they will get another chance through compartment exams conducted by the Bihar Board.
How BSEB Evaluates Students
The evaluation process includes checking both theory papers and practical/internal marks separately. Final results are prepared only after combining both components, ensuring students meet the minimum passing criteria in each.
Steps to Check BSEB Class 12 Result 2026
Students can follow these simple steps to check their results:
Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com
Click on the “BSEB Inter Result 2026” link
Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number
Click on Submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future use
With the result announcement expected soon, students are advised to stay updated through official sources and keep their login details ready. Understanding the passing criteria and evaluation process can also help students better assess their performance once the results are declared.
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