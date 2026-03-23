BSEB Class 12 Result 2026: Toppers, Division-Wise Results, and Pass Percentage

The Bihar School Examination Board has officially declared the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026. This year, a total of 26 students have topped the Bihar Board exams, with 19 of them being girls, reflecting strong academic performance among female students.

Aditya Prakash Aman of the Science stream has emerged as this year's BSEB Inter topper with 481 marks and pass rate of 96.20%.

Science Stream Topper

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Aditya Prakash Aman from the Science stream has claimed the top spot in this year’s BSEB Class 12 (Intermediate) exams, scoring 481 marks and contributing to a pass rate of 96.20%. Following him, Sakshi Kumar and Sapna Kumari, also from the Science stream, have secured 479 marks each, sharing the second position.

Arts Stream Topper

In the Arts stream, Nishu Kumari from Gaya has emerged as the topper, scoring 489 marks out of 510, which translates to 95.8%. Her outstanding performance has set a benchmark for Arts students across the state.

Commerce Stream Topper

For the Commerce stream, Aditi Kumari secured the first position with 480 marks, while Mani Kumari claimed the second spot with 463 marks. This shows a competitive performance among Commerce students, with girls leading in both top positions.

Division-Wise Performance

The BSEB Class 12 Intermediate 2026 results also reveal a detailed division-wise distribution:

First Division: 5,16,928 students

Second Division: 5,11,744 students

Third Division: 82,425 students

These figures indicate that a majority of students have cleared the exams with good performance, with over 5 lakh students securing first division this year.

Pass Percentage and Trends

The overall pass percentage for the 2026 Bihar Board Class 12 exams is 85.19%, showing a slight dip compared to last year’s 86.50%. Female students continue to outperform male students, maintaining a consistent trend seen in previous years. The slight decrease in pass percentage is attributed to tougher question papers in certain streams and more stringent evaluation this year.

Key Highlights

Total toppers: 26 (19 girls)

Arts topper: Nishu Kumari – 489 marks (95.8%)

Commerce topper: Aditi Kumari – 480 marks

Division-wise results: 5,16,928 (First), 5,11,744 (Second), 82,425 (Third)

Overall pass percentage: 85.19%

Students can check their results on official portals such as biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, and interbiharboard.com. They are advised to download and print their provisional scorecards for future reference.

This year’s BSEB Class 12 results highlight strong performances among female students and continued competitiveness across all streams, even as the overall pass percentage dipped slightly from last year.