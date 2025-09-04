Advertisement
BSEB DElEd Result 2025 Declared At secondary.biharboardonline.com- Check Direct Link Here

The BSEB Sakshamta (Aptitude) Examination (Third) was held statewide on July 24 and 25, 2025, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 05:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BSEB DElEd Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results of the Sakshamta (Aptitude) Pariksha (Third) and the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exams today, September 4, 2025. The results were declared by Board Chairman Shri Anand Kishore at a press conference held at 2:45 PM. Students who appeared for the Third Aptitude Test or are studying in the DElEd courses for sessions 2023-25 (Second Year) and 2024-26 (First Year) can now check their results on the board’s official websites.

This time, BSEB has declared the results of three major exams together:

  • Sakshamta Pariksha (Aptitude Test) Third – held for teacher eligibility.
  • DElEd Second Year Exam – for students of the 2023-25 session.
  • DElEd First Year Exam – for students of the 2024-26 session.

BSEB DElEd Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official BSEB DElEd website: dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Find and click on the active link titled “DElEd Session 2023-25 (Second Year) / 2024-26 (First Year) Result 2025.”
Step 3: Enter your login details, including Roll Number and Date of Birth.
Step 4: Submit the information to view your result on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result in PDF format and take a printout for future use.

BSEB Result 2025: Here's how to download Sakshmta (Aptitude) Results

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB secondary website: secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Go to the “Results” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the link for “Sakshamta Pariksha (Third) Result 2025.”
Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and the required details.
Step 5: Check your result on the screen and download it for reference.

The BSEB Sakshamta (Aptitude) Examination (Third) took place across Bihar on July 24 and 25, 2025. A provisional answer key was released in August, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until August 15. The final results declared today reflect the revisions made after reviewing those objections.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

