BSEB Registration Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the second dummy registration card for the DElEd 2025 exam. Candidates who have registered can download it from the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com. The correction window will be open from March 21 to March 27, 2025. Candidates can make necessary changes online through the BSEB website. Only minor corrections, such as spelling mistakes (A, E, K, M, etc.), date of birth, religion, nationality, gender, and subjects, can be made. However, complete changes in the student’s or parents' names will not be allowed. The corrections must be done within the given time by the principal of the concerned institute.

BSEB Registration Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official BSEB website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link for the BSEB DElEd 2025 second dummy registration on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Check the registration card and make any necessary corrections.

Submit the changes and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

The Bihar DElEd exam will have 120 questions, each carrying one mark. The total duration of the exam will be 2.5 hours (150 minutes). The questions will cover subjects including General Hindi or Urdu, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, General English, and Logical & Analytical Reasoning.