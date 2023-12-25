BSEB Inter Admit Card 2024 Released For Practical Exams At seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BSEB Inter Admit Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board has issued the BSEB Inter Admit Card 2024 for practical exams. Those taking the practical exam can get the admit card from the official BSEB website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The admit card will be accessible for download by all candidates from December 24 to January 9, 2024, on the official website. The practical exams are scheduled to take place from January 10 to January 20, 2024, at different exam centers throughout the state.

BSEB Inter Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official BSEB website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Find and click on the link for BSEB Inter Admit Card 2024 on the homepage.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your login details.

Click on submit, and the admit card will show up on the screen.

Review the details on the admit card and download the page.

Print a hard copy of the admit card for future use.

The Class 12 theory exams in the state are scheduled to commence on February 1 and conclude on February 12, 2024. The annual exams will take place in two shifts daily at different exam centers across the state. The first shift is set to run from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.