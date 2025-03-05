BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Closes Today At objection.biharboardonline.com- Here’s How To Raise Objections

BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close the objection window for the BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 on March 5, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can submit their objections through the official website, objection.biharboardonline.com. The objection link will be deactivated at 5 PM today. The answer key has been released for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational courses. A team of subject experts prepared the answer key for all subjects to evaluate candidates' responses. It is available on the committee's official website.

"If any person / persons (including candidates) have any objection / objections regarding the Answer Key of objective questions uploaded on the website of the Committee, then they can register their objection / objections by going to the "Register objection regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2025" link on the said website of the Committee till March 5, 2025,” reads the official notice here.

BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections here

Go to the official BSEB website at objection.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the BSEB Inter Answer Key 2025 objection link on the homepage.

Enter your login details on the new page.

Select the answer key and submit your objections.

Upload supporting documents and pay the application fee.

Click submit and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

BSEB held the Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) exams from February 1 to 15, 2025. The theory exams took place in two shifts, starting at 9:30 am and 2 pm. Students were given 15 minutes to read the question paper, from 9:30 am to 9:45 am in the first shift and from 2 pm to 2:15 pm in the second shift.

This year, the BSEB exams were conducted for a total of 12,92,313 students at 1,677 exam centers across Bihar. Among them, 6,41,847 were girls and 6,50,466 were boys who registered for the Intermediate exam.