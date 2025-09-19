Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2962027https://zeenews.india.com/education/bseb-stet-2025-registrations-begins-at-bsebstet-org-check-direct-link-to-apply-2962027.html
NewsEducation
BSEB STET 2025

BSEB STET 2025: Registrations Begins At bsebstet.org- Check Direct Link To Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially started the application for the BSEB STET 2025 from today at bsebstet.org. Scroll down to check direct link and other details here.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 07:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BSEB STET 2025: Registrations Begins At bsebstet.org- Check Direct Link To ApplyBSEB STET 2025

BSEB STET 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially started the application for the BSEB STET 2025 from today, i.e. 19th September, 2025. All the candidates who are eligible and interested candidates can apply for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 through the official website, i.e. bsebstet.org.  

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh