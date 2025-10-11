BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Today At bsebstet.org- Check Steps To Download Here

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) Admit Card 2025 on October 11, 2025. Candidates who have successfully registered can download their admit cards from the official website — www.secondary.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar STET 2025 exam will be held from October 14, 2025, at various centres across the state. The test determines the eligibility of candidates for teaching positions in secondary (Classes 9–10) and higher secondary (Classes 11–12) schools in Bihar.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre. The admit card will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, time, reporting time, exam venue, and other important instructions.

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: Exam pattern

The Bihar STET 2025 will be conducted in an online mode. Paper 1 is meant for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 9 and 10, while Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 11 and 12. Each paper will include 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), with each question carrying one mark. Candidates will be given 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes) to complete the exam.

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website — www.secondary.biharboardonline.com.

On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Important Links’ section.

Click on ‘Click here to download admit card for Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET-2025)’.

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth in the login window.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take two to three printouts for future use.

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully review all the details mentioned on it. In case of any errors or discrepancies, they must contact the Bihar School Examination Board right away for correction. The admit card will contain important information such as: