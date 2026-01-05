BSEB STET Result 2025 OUT At bsebstet.org- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

BSEB STET Result 2025 OUT: Bihar School Examination Board has officially declared the results for the BSEB Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 today, i.e. 5th January, 2026.

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. bsebstet.org. The STET examination took place on 14th October, 2025 in computer based test (CBT) mode. The exam consisted of two papers, Paper 1 (Secondary) and Paper 2 (Senior Secondary).

BSEB STET Result 2025 OUT: Steps to Check and Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website- bsebstet.org.

Step 2: Find the link of BSEB STET Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your user ID and password correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result then download the scorecard for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.