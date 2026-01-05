Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003632https://zeenews.india.com/education/bseb-stet-result-2025-out-at-bsebstet-org-check-direct-link-to-download-scorecard-here-3003632.html
NewsEducationBSEB STET Result 2025 OUT At bsebstet.org- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here
BSEB

BSEB STET Result 2025 OUT At bsebstet.org- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

BSEB STET Result 2025 OUT: Bihar School Examination Board has officially declared the results for the BSEB Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 today at bsebstet.org.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BSEB STET Result 2025 OUT At bsebstet.org- Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard HereBSEB STET Result 2025 OUT

BSEB STET Result 2025 OUT: Bihar School Examination Board has officially declared the results for the BSEB Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 today, i.e. 5th January, 2026. 

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. bsebstet.org. The STET examination took place on 14th October, 2025 in computer based test (CBT) mode. The exam consisted of two papers, Paper 1 (Secondary) and Paper 2 (Senior Secondary).

BSEB STET Result 2025 LIVE OUT; Check Direct Link to Download the Scorecard Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BSEB STET Result 2025 OUT: Steps to Check and Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website- bsebstet.org.

Step 2: Find the link of BSEB STET Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your user ID and password correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result then download the scorecard for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Apply Today At bombayhighcourt.nic
Delhi Riots
SC Verdict On Granting Bail Sparks Anguish As Victims Demands Accountability
Technology
India’s Research And Insights Industry To Grow 10 Per Cent In FY26: Report
JD Vance
Incident At JD Vance's Ohio Residence; 1 Person In Custody: Reports
PM Modi
CM Yogi Meets PM Modi, Receives Guidance On UP’s Development
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Urges Peaceful Diplomacy Amid US Operations In Venezuela
Technology
Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launched In India With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Specs, Price
Technology
Is Your Phone Spying On You And Recording Your Private Conversations?
US intervention in Venezuela
Explained | Why China-Made Weapons Failed To Stop US From Striking Venezuela
Viral video
UP Man Arrested After Forcing Dog To Drink Alcohol; Video Goes Viral | WATCH