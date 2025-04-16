BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2025 Declared At bseh.org.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2025: The Board of School Education Haryana has announced the BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Diploma in Elementary Education exams including Special, Mercy Chance, Re-Appear, and Fresh Exam held in July 2024, can now check their results on the official website — bseh.org.in. To view the result, candidates must select their admission year and enter their roll number in the given field. After downloading the marksheet, they should check if all important details are correct — such as their name, roll number, admission year, qualification status, and other relevant information.

BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website — bseh.org.in.

Click on the link for D.El.Ed Admission Year 2023-2025 available on the homepage.

Enter the required details like your registration number and password.

Then, log in by providing your admission year, roll number, and the captcha code shown.

Once the result appears, download the PDF and take a printout for future use.

BSEH D.El.Ed Result 2025: Details mentioned on result

Candidate's own name Date of Birth of the Candidate Name of the candidate's parents Result Status Name of the Exam Total marks of the exam Marks obtained in the exam

Candidates must check all the information on their scorecards carefully and inform the board immediately if there are any errors. Any updates about re-evaluation or supplementary exams (if applicable) will be shared on the official website.