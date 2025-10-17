BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Apply For 391 General Duty Posts At rectt.bsf.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has begun accepting online applications for 391 Constable (General Duty) posts under Group C on a temporary basis. The registration process started on October 16, 2025, and will remain open until November 4, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can complete their applications on the official BSF recruitment website — rectt.bsf.gov.in — before the deadline.

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the BSF GD Constable Recruitment 2025, candidates must have passed Matriculation or an equivalent examination from a recognized board. Additionally, applicants are required to have participated in or won medals in the sports competitions mentioned in the official notification within the last two years from the closing date of the advertisement.

The age requirement for BSF GD Constable 2025 recruitment is a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23 years. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will be eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit, as per the rules specified in the official BSF recruitment guidelines. It is recommended that applicants review the detailed notification to understand category-wise age relaxations and other eligibility criteria before applying.

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official BSF recruitment portal: rectt.bsf.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link for Constable (GD) posts. Register by entering basic details and creating a login ID. Fill out the application form carefully with all required information. Upload scanned copies of educational certificates, sports achievements, and identity proof. Pay the applicable application fee online. Submit the completed application form.

Candidates should also carefully check the official notification to familiarize themselves with all eligibility conditions, including sports qualifications, physical standards, and other requirements. Complete information, including the list of eligible sports disciplines and the documents needed for verification, is available on the BSF recruitment website.