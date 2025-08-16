BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Application To Begin From August 24 For 1121 RO/RM Posts At bsf.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification for the recruitment of 1,121 Head Constable posts for Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM). Candidates with 10th, 12th, or ITI qualifications are eligible to apply through the official website bsf.gov.in. Out of the total vacancies, 910 posts are for Radio Operators and 211 for Radio Mechanics. The online application process will open on August 24, 2025, and will close on September 23, 2025.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Head Constable (Radio Operator): Applicants should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as core subjects, or Class 12 along with an ITI certificate in Radio, Electronics, or related fields.

Head Constable (Radio Mechanic): Applicants must have passed Class 10 with an ITI qualification, or completed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The BSF has opened applications for Constable Tradesmen recruitment, offering 3,588 vacancies across different trades including Cobbler, Tailor, Carpenter, and more. The application window will remain open until August 25. Male and female candidates aged between 18 and 25 years can apply for these posts.

For Constable trades like Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Electrician, Pump Operator, and Upholster, candidates must have passed matriculation or an equivalent exam from a recognised board. In addition, they should hold a two-year ITI or Government-recognised vocational certificate with at least one year of work experience in the trade.

For Constable trades such as Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper, and Khoji/Syce, candidates are required to have matriculation or an equivalent qualification from a recognised board.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website – bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link once it is active.

Step 3: Complete the registration by entering the required details and filling in the application form.

Step 4: Make the payment of the application fee.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the acknowledgement form for future reference.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process consists of a written examination, followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PST), document verification, and a medical examination.