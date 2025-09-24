BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens Today At rectt.bsf.gov.in- Here’s How To Edit

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced that the correction window for the Head Constable Recruitment 2025 will open on September 24, 2025, and remain active until September 26, 2025. This facility will allow candidates who have already submitted their applications to review and make necessary corrections to their submitted details.

Applicants can access the correction option through the official BSF recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in. During this three-day period, candidates will be able to modify specific parameters in their online application forms, including personal details, educational qualifications, and other relevant information, as permitted by the system. Once the corrections are made, applicants must resubmit their updated application forms before the deadline to ensure their applications are considered valid for further recruitment stages. This opportunity aims to help candidates avoid rejection due to minor errors or omissions in their original submissions.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Here's how to edit

Go to the official BSF website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Select the “BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025” link on the homepage.

Log in by entering your registration details.

Click “Submit” to view your application form.

Review the form carefully and make the necessary corrections.

Pay the correction fee, if applicable, and submit the updated form.

Download the confirmation page after submission.

Keep a printed copy of the confirmation for future reference.

According to the official notice, a uniform correction fee of Rs 100 will be charged for making corrections and resubmitting the modified online application form. This fee applies to all candidates, regardless of gender or category. Payment must be made online through net banking of any bank, credit/debit card, or via the nearest authorised Common Service Centre (CSC).