BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 1121 Posts At rectt.bsf.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) will close the registration window for the positions of Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) on September 23, 2025. Candidates wishing to apply must submit their applications through the official BSF portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in before the deadline. This recruitment drive seeks to fill 1,121 important vacancies.

Applicants are required to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and complete all submission formalities on the official portal. The initiative highlights BSF’s focus on recruiting skilled and technically proficient personnel to strengthen its critical communication and operational systems.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

For candidates applying for HC (Radio Operator) positions, the eligibility criteria focus on strong academic and technical qualifications:

Completion of Intermediate (12th standard) with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from a recognized board or university, with a minimum of 60% aggregate in these subjects. Completion of Matriculation (10th) along with a two-year ITI certificate in fields such as Radio and Television, Electronics Engineering, Computer Operator and Programming, Data Preparation, or General Electronics.

Candidates seeking HC (Radio Mechanic) posts must meet similar educational standards, but the ITI options are wider, including Electrician, Fitter, IT & Electronics System Maintenance, Communication Equipment Maintenance, Computer Hardware, Network Technician, or Mechatronics, reflecting the varied technical requirements of the BSF.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official BSF portal: rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Go to the recruitment section and click on “BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025.”

Register by providing your personal and educational details to create a login ID.

Complete the application form, ensuring all required fields are filled accurately.

Pay the application fee of ₹100 for male candidates in the UR, OBC, and EWS categories. Female candidates, candidates from exempted categories, BSF departmental personnel, ex-servicemen, and compassionate appointees are exempted from the fee.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Male candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS categories applying for HC (RO) and HC (RM) posts must pay an application fee of ₹100 per post. The fee can be submitted via net banking, credit/debit card, or through the nearest authorized Common Service Centre (CSC).

Candidates from exempted categories and female applicants—including those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), BSF departmental personnel, ex-servicemen, and those applying under compassionate appointment—are not required to pay any exam fee.