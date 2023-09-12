trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661610
BTEUP RESULT 2023

bteup.ac.in, BTEUP Even Semester Result 2023 Released At bteup.ac.in- Direct Link To Download Here

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2023: Reports claim that both even semester and annual result link has been made active, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
BTEUP Result 2023: The Diploma result 2023 has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Technical Education, BTEUP. The results for the even semester as well as the yearly exams have been revealed. It is now available on BTEUP's official website, bteup.ac.in. The results for the examination held between June 28 and July 20, 2023 at various exam locations throughout the state have been revealed.

BTEUP Result 2023: Steps to check here


1. One should go to the official website- bteup.ac.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the BTEUP Result link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter the asked roll number or other login credentials

5. Access the BTEUP even semster result and download the same

6. Take a print out for the future references

BTEUP Result 2023; direct link here

According to media sources, a total of 283121 students enrolled for the exam. There were 152805 students registered in the semester system, 122579 in the annual system, and 7737 in the special back paper. A total of 272793 candidates attempted the exam, however, 10328 were unable to do so. The overall pass percentage is 66.8 percent.

