BTEUP June Result 2025: Main Exam Diploma, Pharmacy, Back Paper Released At bteup.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

BTEUP June Result 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP), Lucknow, has announced the results for the Even Semester Main Examinations conducted in June 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now check and download their digital marksheets by visiting the official result portal at result.bteexam.com/even/main. To access the result, candidates will need to enter their enrollment number and date of birth in the login section.

The examinations were conducted in May and June 2025. The exams were held in two shifts on different days — the first shift ran from 9:00 AM to 12 noon, while the second shift was scheduled from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Students are advised to download and save their marksheets for future academic or professional use.

BTEUP June Result 2025: Results announced for these courses

Main Exam June 2025 Diploma in Tool and Mould Making June 2025 Pharmacy June 2025 Special Back Paper June 2025 Pharmacy Special Back Paper June 2025

BTEUP June Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official result portal at result.bteexam.com/even/main. Select the appropriate course link. Enter your enrollment number and date of birth in the required fields. Click on the ‘Show Result’ button. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the digital marksheet for future use.

BTEUP June Result 2025: Toppers this year

In the June 2025 engineering semester examinations, Adesh Upadhyay from Jaunpur secured the top position in the state with an impressive score of 87.65%. He was followed by Adesh Srivastava from Mau, who achieved the second rank with 86.91%. In the main exam held in June 2025, Kushagra Srivastava from Prayagraj stood first with a score of 83.83%.

BTEUP June Result 2025: Total number of students

A total of 2,41,856 students appeared for the June session across various exam formats. Among them, 1,26,279 students took the semester-based exams, 1,15,576 students appeared for the annual exams, and 20,371 students registered for special back paper exams. The pass percentage for the semester exams was recorded at 62.46%, while the annual exams had a pass rate of 52.63%.