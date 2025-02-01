Education is the cornerstone of any progressive society, fostering intellectual growth, economic development, and social harmony. As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2025-26, the education sector, along with the jobs market, eagerly awaits crucial reforms going forward. Last year, the Government made a significant commitment by allocating Rs.1.12 lakh crore to the education sector, marking a 13% increase from the previous year, reinforcing its dedication to improving India's education landscape.

Presenting the Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted the great Telugu poet and playwright Gurajada Appa Rao, saying, "Desamante Matti Kaadoi, DesamanteManushuloi", which translates to "A country is not just its soil, a country is its people." She further stated, "Education is the backbone of a Viksit Bharat, and we are committed to making it accessible and future-ready." The budget has allocated a record Rs. 1.2 lakh crore for education, focusing on digital infrastructure, skill development, and improving learning outcomes.

While budget announcements often sound familiar, this year's approach stands out in its drive for meaningful change. "Rather than just adding more institutions, there is a clear emphasis on quality over quantity. The expansion of Atal Tinkering Labs, for instance, is not just about increasing numbers but about embedding innovation-driven thinking among students. Similarly, the focus on AI and STEM education is not just about introducing subjects but about reshaping the curriculum to meet future industry demands," said Ganesh Kumar, GLS Corporate Advisors LLP.

Furthermore, while previous budgets prioritized infrastructure expansion, this budget highlights bridging the employability gap. The establishment of five National Centres for Skilling is aimed at preparing students not just with degrees but with industry-relevant, hands-on skills that can directly contribute to India's economic growth.

"Another game-changing move is the push for digital learning ecosystems. The Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme is a groundbreaking step, ensuring that regional languages are not sidelined in India's education system, making digital learning inclusive for students across the country," said Sini Isaac of GLS Corporate Advisors LLP.

The previous budget placed substantial emphasis on enhancing higher education and skill development, with initiatives such as Skill India, which has reportedly trained more than 1.4 crore youth while upskilling and reskilling over 54 lakh others. This year, further emphasis has been laid on upgrading skill education across existing universities and institutions, ensuring a well-prepared workforce for evolving industries.

"A dedicated budget allocation to facilitate increased industry-academia partnerships is the need of the hour and the same reflects in the budget. This will encourage institutions to integrate action-based and experiential learning models, ultimately producing industry-ready graduates. Strengthening these collaborations will ensure that students are well acquainted with the challenges of the modern workforce by the time they complete their curriculum," said Kumar.

Moreover, the expansion of digital learning platforms and hybrid education models is crucial for providing flexibility to students and making education more accessible. The budget is expected to support substantial investments in higher education institutions, particularly in R&D. Allowing funding through foreign investments, foreign currency loans, and international donations could significantly bolster India's higher education sector.

It was rightly remarked, "We have smart students, but we need smarter policies!" This sentiment rings true as India grapples with modernizing its education system. As the famous American author Mark Twain humorously said, "I have never let my schooling interfere with my education." The challenge today is to ensure that education fosters true learning beyond rote memorization.

The Budget 2025 lays the foundation for a more inclusive and technology-driven education system, but its success hinges on stronger legislative measures, ensuring regulatory coherence, and leveraging technology responsibly. By bridging gaps in policy, governance, and funding, India can truly realize its vision of Viksit Bharat through education.