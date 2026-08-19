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Burqa dance row: UP school sealed days after Independence day video goes viral

The video, however, drew sharp criticism from members of both the Hindu and Muslim communities

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Burqa dance row: UP school sealed days after Independence day video goes viral

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Burqa dance row: UP school sealed days after Independence day video goes viral
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