/Burqa dance row: UP school sealed days after Independence day video goes viral

A private school in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district has reportedly been sealed by authorities, days after a video showing young girls dancing in burqas during an Independence Day function triggered widespread controversy and calls for action.
The row began after a video from Knowledge Beam Academy, located in Ausani Bujurg under the Khondare police station area of Gonda, went viral on social media.
The clip, recorded during the school's Independence Day cultural programme on August 15, showed four to five girls performing on stage while dressed in burqas and niqabs, dancing to a mix of Bhojpuri, Haryanvi and Bollywood songs, including
According to the school management, all the students who performed in burqas were Hindu, not Muslim. School manager Ram Suresh Maurya said the performance was meant purely as entertainment for the audience and was not intended to target or mock any community.
Following the backlash, he issued a public apology, saying he was extremely sorry if the act had hurt anyone's sentiments and assured that such a performance would not be repeated.
The video, however, drew sharp criticism from members of both the Hindu and Muslim communities. Several saffron outfits as well as Muslim clerics objected to the use of the burqa in what they called an inappropriate and insensitive manner, with many demanding strict action against the school's management.
Social media users also questioned the intent behind the act, with some alleging it was designed to mock or demean the Muslim community, while others called for a deeper investigation into who had actually conceived and approved the performance.
Taking cognisance of the growing outrage, Gonda's Basic Education Officer (BSA) Amit Kumar Singh had earlier ordered a formal investigation into the incident, saying the matter would be examined thoroughly and that appropriate departmental action would follow once the inquiry was complete.
With authorities now said to have sealed the school premises, the move marks the most significant escalation yet in the case, as the education department continues to determine exactly how and why the performance was allowed to go ahead.
The incident has reignited a familiar debate around cultural sensitivity in school events, with similar controversies having previously broken out at educational institutions across the country over performances or programmes seen as mocking or misrepresenting religious communities.
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