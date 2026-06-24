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  • /CA Intermediate May 2026 result declared: Shardul Shekhar Vichare tops with 88.50%, Pass Percentage falls across all groups

CA Intermediate May 2026 result declared: Shardul Shekhar Vichare tops with 88.50%, Pass Percentage falls across all groups

Candidates can now check and download their scorecards at the official portal caresults.icai.org using their roll number and registration number.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
CA Intermediate May 2026 result declared: Shardul Shekhar Vichare tops with 88.50%, Pass Percentage falls across all groups

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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