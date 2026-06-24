/CA Intermediate May 2026 result declared: Shardul Shekhar Vichare tops with 88.50%, Pass Percentage falls across all groups

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination results today June 24, 2026.
Candidates can now check and download their scorecards at the official portal caresults.icai.org using their roll number and registration number.
Shardul Shekhar Vichare from Dombivali has secured All India Rank 1 in the CA Intermediate May 2026 examination, scoring an impressive 531 out of 600 marks, translating to 88.50%.
Abhinav Satheesh from Kochi claimed AIR 2 with 530 out of 600 marks (88.33%), while Teerth Jain from Mumbai secured AIR 3 with 519 out of 600 marks (86.50%).
Group II recorded the highest pass percentage at 16.11%, while candidates appearing for both groups registered a pass percentage of 8.47%. In Group I, 91,237 candidates appeared, of which 9,350 passed, giving a pass rate of 10.25%.
In Group II, 64,381 candidates appeared and 10,372 qualified. A total of 33,304 candidates appeared for both groups, with only 2,820 clearing the examination.
The numbers also reflect a significant year-on-year decline. Group I pass percentage dropped from 14.67% in May 2025 to 10.25% in May 2026.
Group II fell from 21.51% to 16.11%, and the pass rate for both groups combined declined from 13.22% in May 2025 to 8.47% in May 2026.
The number of candidates clearing both groups also fell sharply, from 5,028 in 2025 to 2,820 this year.
As the results are available online, candidates can download their result by following the instructions given below.
After clearing the CA Intermediate examination, candidates can move to the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy course, which includes practical training and the CA Final examination.
Those who did not qualify this session can reassess their preparation and appear in the next examination cycle.
ICAI conducted the CA Intermediate May 2026 examinations in two groups Group 1 exams were held on May 5, 7, and 9, while Group 2 examinations took place on May 11, 13, and 15.
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