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Calcutta University brings back attendance marks for UG students

A student with at least 75% attendance can appear in the semester-end examination, subject to the other conditions in the regulations. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Calcutta University brings back attendance marks for UG students

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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