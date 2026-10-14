/Calcutta University brings back attendance marks for UG students

Undergraduate students at Calcutta University will once again be rewarded for turning up to class. The university has reintroduced attendance-based marks, with 5 of the 25 internal assessment marks linked specifically to attendance. The aim is to get students back into classrooms and keep them coming regularly.
The change is expected to apply from the 2026-27 academic session.
Under the earlier Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS), 10 marks were allocated to attendance and another 15 to internal assessment. Attendance marks were later removed, and internal assessment came to focus more on activities such as tutorial projects and practical work.
The attendance component was dropped in 2023.
The minimum attendance rules for sitting exams are unchanged. A student with at least 75% attendance can appear in the semester-end examination, subject to the other conditions in the regulations. Those between 60% and 75% can appear after paying a condonation fee.
Below 60%, a student is not allowed to sit the exam.
Attendance is calculated from the date classes begin or the date of admission, whichever is later.
The decision has support from principals and teachers at several affiliated colleges. College authorities say attendance fell after the marks were taken away.
Tilak Chatterjee, principal of Bankim Sardar College, expects attendance to improve once students get marks for it.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.