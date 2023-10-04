Calcutta University PG Selection List 2023 Released At caluniv.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Calcutta University PG Selection List 2023: The Calcutta University PG Selection List has been released on the official website. MTech, MSc, MCom, and other postgraduate programs have merit lists. Calcutta University PG Admissions 2023 students can view and download the Calcutta University PG Selection List from the official website--caluniv.ac.in.

Calcutta University has announced the 1st Selection List (UCAC Courses) of Part A Candidates after reviewing the candidates' preliminary objections. Those who have been assigned admittance must submit their undertakings/declarations by today, September 4.

Calcutta University PG Selection List 2023: Steps to check here

1. Go to the official website-caluniv.ac.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the respective PG Course link

3. Now, click on the merit list PDF and access the PDF file

4. Check and download it

5. Save the page for future references

According to the schedule, the latest day for admission from the first round of Phase 1 of Part A is September 5. Students will be supplied with an admission and payment link only when their documents have been verified. Candidates chosen for admission to Affiliated colleges must contact the appropriate colleges.