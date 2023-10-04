trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670765
CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY PG SELECTION LIST 2023

Calcutta University PG Selection List 2023 Released At caluniv.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Calcutta University PG Selection List 2023: After reviewing the valid objections presented by the candidates, the 1st Selection List (Courses under UCAC) of Part A Candidates is prepared, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Calcutta University PG Selection List 2023: The Calcutta University PG Selection List has been released on the official website. MTech, MSc, MCom, and other postgraduate programs have merit lists. Calcutta University PG Admissions 2023 students can view and download the Calcutta University PG Selection List from the official website--caluniv.ac.in.

Calcutta University has announced the 1st Selection List (UCAC Courses) of Part A Candidates after reviewing the candidates' preliminary objections. Those who have been assigned admittance must submit their undertakings/declarations by today, September 4.

Calcutta University PG Selection List 2023: Steps to check here

1. Go to the official website-caluniv.ac.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the respective PG Course link 

3. Now, click on the merit list PDF and access the PDF file

4. Check and download it

5. Save the page for future references

Calcutta University PG Selection List 2023; direct link here

According to the schedule, the latest day for admission from the first round of Phase 1 of Part A is September 5. Students will be supplied with an admission and payment link only when their documents have been verified. Candidates chosen for admission to Affiliated colleges must contact the appropriate colleges.

 

