Can India position its higher education system alongside the US and China? Expert says

Education has always been a strategic instrument of statecraft. In today’s world, nations compete not only through GDP or military strength, but through their ability to design institutions, anchor research ecosystems, and cultivate leadership pipelines that influence global norms. The real question before India is therefore not simply about expansion, but about whether its higher education system can match the United States and China in intellectual authority and institutional depth.

For decades, India’s global education narrative was defined by outbound mobility. More than a million Indian students pursue higher education abroad annually, especially in the United States and in research ecosystems strengthened by China’s sustained investments. Indian-origin professionals now lead corporations, laboratories, and policy institutions across continents. Yet this outward success has also highlighted an inward challenge.

Former Secretary (East), MEA and Co-Chair, School of Global Leadership, Jaideep Mazumdar, observes, “Exporting talent, while valuable, does not by itself confer institutional influence. India must move from being a source of globally employable graduates to becoming a jurisdiction where academic frameworks, research agendas, and leadership paradigms are conceptualised and shaped with global legitimacy.”

A major structural shift came with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), which emphasises multidisciplinary learning, institutional autonomy, research integration, and internationalisation. By targeting a 50 percent Gross Enrolment Ratio by 2035 and opening the sector to foreign universities with operational autonomy, India has introduced competitive pressure and governance reform into its academic landscape.

However, Mazumdar cautions that reform must go deeper than regulatory change, “Internationalisation cannot be reduced to the presence of foreign campuses or exchange agreements. True competitiveness requires building research intensity, faculty depth, and governance standards that generate global trust and sustained academic credibility.”

China’s ascent has been driven by long-term research funding and institutional consolidation, while the United States’ dominance rests on academic freedom, philanthropy, and cross-disciplinary innovation ecosystems. For India, competitiveness must therefore include cultivating what Mazumdar describes as institutional fluency — the ability to operate across regulatory systems, technological disruption, and geopolitical complexity.

“If India seeks durable global positioning in higher education, it must align policy reform with sustained research investment and leadership formation. Scale alone will not suffice; influence emerges when institutions command intellectual confidence and produce leaders capable of shaping global norms,” said Mazumdar framing the long-term imperative clearly.

India’s own governance experience from digital public infrastructure to financial inclusion and renewable expansion provides globally relevant case material. Embedding these lived institutional experiences into curricula can transform universities into platforms of soft power.

The opportunity is historic. The challenge is not merely to improve rankings or expand enrolment, but to shape institutional frameworks and leadership standards globally and in doing so, move from participation to institutional leadership.