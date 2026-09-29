/Canara Bank recruitment 2026: Apply online for 3500 apprentice posts; Know eligibility, age limit and selection process

Canara Bank has released a recruitment notification for Apprentice posts. This is a good opportunity for candidates looking to start their career in the banking sector. This recruitment process will fill a total of 3500 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official apprenticeship portal.
Registration opens October 1, 2026, and stays open till October 17. Don't wait till the last day; get it done within the window.
You'll need a graduation degree, in any discipline, from a university recognised by the Government of India (or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government).
Applicants should have completed their graduation not earlier than 01 January 2023 and not later than 01 September 2026.
Candidates should be between 20 and 28 years old as of the eligibility date. In concrete terms: born between September 2, 1998, and September 1, 2006.
Here's how it works: a state-wise merit list, ranked in descending order based on marks from either:
12th Class (HSC/10+2), or Diploma Examination
If two candidates have the same marks, the older candidate will be given a higher rank in the merit list.
General category: 60%
SC/ST/PwBD category: 55%
Clear that bar, and you're still not done: document verification and a local language test follow for shortlisted candidates.
₹500 for General and all other categories
Free for SC/ST/PwBD candidates
Pay however's convenient: debit card, credit card, net banking, IMPS, or mobile wallets all work.
Head to nats.education.gov.in
Register on the site
Fill out the application form carefully; no rushing
Pay the fee, if it applies to you
Submit, then download the confirmation page
Print it out and keep it somewhere safe
For fresh graduates eyeing a banking career, this apprentice program is a genuinely strong opening. Go through the details properly, and don't let the deadline slip past; 3,500 spots doesn't mean unlimited time to decide.
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