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Canara Bank recruitment 2026: Apply online for 3500 apprentice posts; Know eligibility, age limit and selection process

Canara Bank has announced recruitment for 3500 Apprentice posts, with applications starting from October 1 to October 17, 2026. Eligible graduates can apply online through the official apprenticeship portal after checking the age, education, and selection criteria.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
Canara Bank recruitment 2026: Apply online for 3500 apprentice posts; Know eligibility, age limit and selection process
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

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