CAT 2025: Application Correction Window Closes Today At iimcat.ac.in- Check Details Here

CAT 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 application correction window today, October 7, 2025. Candidates who have already registered can edit their application forms, if needed, on the official website — iimcat.ac.in — before the window closes. Applicants can modify details such as their name, photograph, signature, and preferred exam city at no additional cost. However, changes to certain details, including date of birth (DOB), mobile number, email ID, and state, are not allowed. Candidates should note that this correction facility is a one-time opportunity, and no modification requests will be accepted after the deadline.

IIM CAT 2025 registrations closed on September 20, 2025. As per the official schedule, the CAT 2025 exam will be conducted on November 30, 2025, in three sessions, with candidates given 120 minutes to complete the test.

The CAT exam will be held at test centres located in approximately 170 cities. Candidates can choose up to five preferred test cities in order of priority. However, the final list of cities may change at the discretion of the CAT authorities. Applicants must provide and maintain a valid, unique email address and mobile number throughout the selection process.

CAT 2025: Here's how to make corrections

Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the Login tab on the homepage.

Enter your user ID and password, then click Submit.

The CAT 2025 application form will appear on the screen.

Make changes in the allowed fields, if needed.

Review the changes carefully and click Submit to save them.

CAT 2025 is a mandatory exam for admission to various postgraduate and fellowship/doctoral programs at IIMs. Selected non-IIM institutions are also permitted to use CAT 2025 scores, and their list is available on the official CAT website. However, IIMs do not participate in the selection process of these non-IIM institutions.