CAT 2025 Notification OUT At iimcat.ac.in- Important Dates, Steps to Apply, Other Details Here

CAT 2025 Notification: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has officially released the notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the CAT exam can check the notification which is available on the official website, i.e. iimcat.ac.in.

This year the CAT examination will take place on 30th November, 2025 and registration will start from 1st August, 2025. CAT is an exam which is conducted for the students to take admission in MBA programs in IIMs and other top business schools.

CAT 2025 Notification: Important Dates

Candidates must know exam registration will start from 1st August, 2025 at 10 AM. The last date to register for the CAT 2025 is 20th September, 2025 at 5 PM. And candidates will be able to download their admit cards from 5th November, 2024 and finally, the test will take place on 24th November, 2025, Sunday.

CAT 2025 Notification: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘New Registration’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register.

Step 4: Register yourself with your contact details then login into account using the registered details.

Step 5: Now the application form and enter your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 6: Then upload the required documents according to the instructions.

Step 7: Pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Submit the form and download the page for future reference.

CAT 2025 Notification: Application Fees

The registration fees for CAT 2025 exam is Rs. 2,600 for general category and fees for SC, ST and PwD category students is Rs. 1,300. The payment can be made through online platforms like debit, credit card, net banking, or UPI. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.