CAT 2025 Result OUT: IIM Kozhikode Released Scorecards At iimcat.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here
CAT RESULT 2025

CAT 2025 Result OUT: IIM Kozhikode Released Scorecards At iimcat.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

CAT 2025 Result OUT: IIM Kozhikode has officially released the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today at iimcat.ac.in. Scroll down to check more details here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
CAT 2025 Result OUT: IIM Kozhikode Released Scorecards At iimcat.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download HereCAT 2025 Result OUT

CAT 2025 Result OUT: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has officially released the results for the Common Admission Test (CAT) today, i.e. 24th December, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards through the official website, i.e. iimcat.ac.in. 

The scorecards will contain all the important details like candidate’s name, their roll number, registration ID and roll number. And it also contains the scores of all the sections, VARC, DILR, Quantitative Ability and the overall percentile of the candidates.

CAT 2025 Result OUT; Direct Link to Download the Scorecard Here

CAT 2025 Result OUT: Steps to Download the Scorecard Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the button titled CAT 2025 Score Card Login on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your User ID and Password correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, your CAT scorecard will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details and then download it for future reference.

CAT 2025 Result OUT: What’s Next After Result?

With the CAT 2025 results now declared, the next step in the MBA admission process begins. IIMs and other participating institutes will soon release their shortlists based on CAT scores, academic background, and work experience. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Written Ability Tests, Group Discussions, and Personal Interviews. These rounds focus not only on subject knowledge but also on communication skills, clarity of thought, and confidence. For aspirants, the attention now shifts from exam preparation to performing well in these selection stages, as the final admission depends on success in the upcoming rounds.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

