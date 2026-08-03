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CAT 2026 registration begins today at iimcat.ac.in; Check how to apply

There is no upper age limit to appear for CAT, and final-year undergraduate students awaiting results are also eligible to apply at iimcat.ac.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
CAT 2026 registration begins today at iimcat.ac.in; Check how to apply

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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