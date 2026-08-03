/CAT 2026 registration begins today at iimcat.ac.in; Check how to apply

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has opened online registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 today, August 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM. MBA aspirants who are seeking admission to IIMs and other top B-schools across the country can now apply through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
The CAT 2026 notification and information bulletin were released by IIM Indore on July 26, 2026, confirming the exam date, fee structure, and registration timeline for this year's cycle.
Professor Aditya Billore, Professor of Marketing at IIM Indore, is the CAT 2026 Convener.
Candidates should note that while the registration window is officially set to close on September 15.
Candidates must note that they must pay the fee online at the time of form submission, the applications will not be accepted without payment.
To be eligible for CAT 2026, candidates must hold:
There is no upper age limit to appear for CAT, and final-year undergraduate students awaiting results are also eligible to apply, subject to meeting the required percentage at the time of admission.
CAT 2026 will test candidates across three sections within a 120-minute overall time limit, with a fixed 40-minute limit for each individual section:
The exam will comprise a total of 68 questions this year. Candidates are advised to check the detailed syllabus and sectional weightage in the official information bulletin.
Candidates can complete their registration by following these steps:
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