Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /CAT registration 2026 to start soon at iimcat.ac.in; Check how to apply

CAT registration 2026 to start soon at iimcat.ac.in; Check how to apply

CAT registration 2026: The Common Admission Test registration is going to start soon at the official website. Candidates are advised to keep their login details ready.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
CAT registration 2026 to start soon at iimcat.ac.in; Check how to apply

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Strict action will be taken against leak': Shinde assures amid Rahul Gandhi’s attack
TET 20263 min ago
2
CAT 20264 min ago
3
Shubman Gill35 min ago
4
Strait of Hormuz43 min ago
5
service sector53 min ago