/CAT registration 2026 to start soon at iimcat.ac.in; Check how to apply

CAT registration 2026: The Common Admission Test (CAT) registration 2026 is likely to begin soon on the official website iimcat.ac.in. As per previous trends, CAT 2026 registration is expected to begin in August 2026.
Once the official notification is released, candidates will know the CAT exam 2026 registration date.
CAT 2026 is being conducted by IIM Indore this year, with the exam tentatively scheduled for Sunday, November 29, 2026, in computer-based format across three slots and over 170 cities nationwide.
Candidates seeking admission to CAT 2026 must hold a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks, with the requirement relaxed to 45 per cent for SC, ST and PwD candidates.
Final-year students awaiting results are also eligible to apply, provided they can furnish a certificate confirming completion of their degree requirements if shortlisted later.
Candidates holding professional qualifications such as CA, CS or ICWA (CMA) are eligible as well, subject to meeting the same percentage criteria. There is no upper age limit and no cap on the number of attempts.
Before starting the registration process, candidates are advised to keep the following ready:
Work experience details, if applicable (only full-time work after graduation is counted)
The CAT 2026 registration fee is expected to be around ₹2,600 for General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, and ₹1,300 for SC, ST and PwD candidates, in line with previous years.
The fee is non-refundable and payable only online through credit card, debit card, net banking or UPI.
Candidates have been advised to select their test cities carefully, since no request for change is entertained once a centre is allotted; choosing one's current city as the first preference is generally recommended.
Similarly, candidates should choose IIMs and programmes carefully, as shortlisting for the Written Ability Test/Personal Interview (WAT-PI) stage will only apply to institutes selected in the CAT form.
A limited correction window allowing changes to fields such as photograph, signature and test city preference is typically opened a few weeks after registration closes.
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