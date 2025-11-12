CAT Admit Card 2025 OUT: IIM Kozhikode Released Exam Hall Ticket At iimcat.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 OUT: IIM (Indian Institute Of Management), Kozhikode has officially released the admit card for the CAT 2025 (Common Admission Test) today, i.e. 12th November, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves and are going to appear for the exam can now download their admit card through the official website, i.e. iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates will have to enter their details like User ID and Password to access their exam hall ticket. The exam will take place on 30th November, 2024 and it will be conducted in across 150 cities in the country. Candidates must carry their hall tickets on the exam day as the admit card is an important document, it consists of all the personal details, exam date, exam centre information and important instructions and they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 OUT: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the link ‘Registered Candidate Login’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like User ID and Password correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Admit Card 2025 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details then download it.

Step 7: Print it out for the day of the examination.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025 OUT: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates appearing for CAT 2025 must follow all exam-day instructions carefully to ensure a smooth and fair test experience. They should carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, or driver’s licence. It’s advisable to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the reporting time. Items like calculators, smartwatches, pens, and mobile phones are not allowed inside the hall. Rough sheets will be provided for calculations, and candidates must sign the attendance sheet only in the presence of the invigilator. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.