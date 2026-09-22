Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /CAT exam 2026 registration last date today September 22; Apply now

CAT exam 2026 registration last date today September 22; Apply now

CAT exam 2026 registration last date: The Indian Institute of Management Indore is going to close the CAT registration 2026 today. Candidates who haven't applied are advised to apply by today.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
CAT exam 2026 registration last date today September 22; Apply now

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
72nd National Film Awards: When and where to watch President Droupadi Murmu-hosted ceremony live
2
3
4
5