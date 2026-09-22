/CAT exam 2026 registration last date today September 22; Apply now

CAT exam 2026 registration last date: The Indian Institute of Management Indore is going to close the CAT registration 2026 window today, September 22, at 5 PM. Candidates who haven’t applied yet are advised to register for the CAT exam 2026 at the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
This is actually the second deadline for this year's exam the original cut-off was September 15, but IIM Indore, which is conducting CAT this year, pushed it back by a week after receiving requests from candidates.
The CAT 2026 application fee stands at ₹2,700 for general, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, and ₹1,350 for SC, ST and PwD candidates. Everything is done online through iimcat.ac.in.
Given that this deadline has already been extended once, most reports suggest candidates shouldn't wait for a second extension.
Once registration closes, IIM Indore is expected to open a short correction window, though this is a separate step from registration itself. This window typically allows changes to limited details such as the photograph, signature or choice of test city.
No official dates for this correction facility have been announced yet, so candidates should rely only on updates from the official website rather than dates doing the rounds on social media or unofficial channels.
As things stand, CAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on November 29, across three sessions through the day, as has been the pattern in recent years. Admit cards are expected to follow in the weeks after the correction window closes.
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