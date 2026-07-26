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CAT notification 2026 out: Registration starts August 3, check eligibility, fee and other details here

CAT application 2026: IIM Indore has officially announced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 notification on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
CAT notification 2026 out: Registration starts August 3, check eligibility, fee and other details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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