/CAT notification 2026 out: Registration starts August 3, check eligibility, fee and other details here

CAT application 2026: IIM Indore has officially released the Common Admission Test (CAT) notification 2026 on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
In the official notification, IIM Indore has confirmed key dates for IIM registration 2026, the CAT exam last date to apply 2026, and other important details which must be necessary for the candidates.
CAT 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based test across three separate sessions in approximately 170 test cities nationwide.
The exam serves as the entrance test for two-year MBA/PGDM programmes across the 22 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), and is widely regarded as one of the most competitive management entrance exams in the country, with roughly 2.5 lakh candidates appearing each yea.
The test will be divided into three sections:
Candidates will get 40 minutes per section, with a total exam duration of 120 minutes. PwD candidates will be given extended time — 53 minutes and 20 seconds per section, totalling 160 minutes for the full test.
Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% aggregate marks (45% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).
Final-year undergraduate students are also eligible to apply, as are candidates holding select professional qualifications such as CA, CS, ICWA (CMA), or Fellowship of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI).
Candidates must know that no category changes will be entertained once registration is complete, making it important to double-check all details before final submission.
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