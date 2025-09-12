CAT Registration 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in- Check Exam Pattern, Steps To Apply Here

CAT Registration 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) on September 13. Eligible candidates can submit their applications at the official website, iimcat.ac.in. A correction window will be available from September 20, enabling applicants to make changes to details like their photograph, signature, and preferred test city. CAT scores are accepted by 21 IIMs and over 1,000 B-schools across India for admission. The entrance test for MBA and management programmes is scheduled for November 30, 2025, and will be conducted in three shifts across nearly 170 cities. During registration, candidates can select up to five preferred exam centres. However, if demand exceeds availability, authorities may allot a nearby city. Once assigned, the test centre cannot be changed.

CAT Registration 2025: Eligibility

Candidates should have a Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates). Those in the final year of their Bachelor’s degree or who have completed their degree requirements and are awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

CAT Registration 2025: Exam pattern

The CAT exam will consist of three sections: Quantitative Ability (QA), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC). The exam duration is 120 minutes, with an extra 40 minutes for PwD candidates.

Clearing CAT alone does not ensure admission. Shortlisted candidates must also appear for a personal interview (PI) and a written ability test (WAT), as required by each IIM. Final selection is based on multiple factors, including Class 10 and 12 scores, graduation marks, work experience, and academic as well as gender diversity.

CAT Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to iimcat.ac.in and sign up using your email ID and mobile number. Log in to complete personal, academic, and work details. Choose up to five preferred exam cities. Upload required documents, pay the application fee online, and submit. Finally, download and save the confirmation page.

The registration fee is Rs 1,300 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, while all other applicants need to pay Rs 2,600. Candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories must upload a valid copy of their respective certificates during registration.