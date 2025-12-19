CAT Result 2025 Expected Soon? Here’s How To Download The Scorecard And Check Other Details At iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is expected to announce the CAT Result 2025 shortly on its official website, iimcat.ac.in. Although the institute has not yet confirmed an official result date, lakhs of management aspirants across the country are eagerly awaiting the release of their percentile scores.

Earlier, CAT 2025 was conducted across three different slots, following which the examination authority released the provisional answer key and candidate response sheets for review. The CAT 2025 result will display scaled scores and percentiles, which are normalised across all exam sessions to ensure fairness and consistency. These scores play a crucial role in the shortlisting process for Written Ability Tests (WAT), Group Discussions (GD), and Personal Interviews (PI) conducted by IIMs and other participating management institutes.

CAT 2025 Result: How to Download Scorecard

Candidates can check and download their CAT 2025 result by logging in to the official CAT portal using their registered credentials. Aspirants are advised to follow only official updates and avoid misleading information circulating on social media or unofficial platforms.

Steps to download CAT 2025 result:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the Candidate Login / Result / Scorecard link.

Enter your CAT ID or Registration Number and password.

View your CAT 2025 scorecard on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard, and take a printout for future admission processes.

CAT 2025 Scorecard: Details to Check

After downloading the CAT 2025 scorecard, candidates should carefully verify the following details:

Personal Information: Check your name, registration ID, and roll number.

Sectional Scores: Review scores for

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Ability (QA)

Overall Score and Percentile: Confirm the overall scaled score and percentile.

Exam Slot: Ensure the scorecard reflects the correct exam slot with normalised percentiles.

Accuracy: Look for any discrepancies or errors in the scorecard details.

Documentation: Download and keep both digital and printed copies for admission-related requirements.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official CAT website for the latest updates and complete information regarding the CAT Result 2025 and subsequent admission procedures.