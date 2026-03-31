CBSE 10th and 12th Results 2026 expected soon: Check date, time, how to download scorecard

CBSE Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board results for the academic session 2025‑26, with students and parents across the country eagerly awaiting the outcome. While the CBSE board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date, the Class 10 and 12 results are expected to be declared between late April and mid‑May 2026 on official result portals.

CBSE result 2026 date

As per media reports, CBSE results announcement 2026 class 10 is expected in mid‑May 2026, possibly around late April to mid‑May. The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date is anticipated around mid‑May 2026. Board officials typically announce the CBSE result date and time a few days before the release through official notifications on the board’s websites. Therefore, students are advised to keep updated with the official website.

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CBSE board result 2026: Where to check the CBSE board result

Once CBSE class 10 and 12 board results 2026 is released, students will be able to check their results on any of the following official portals:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

These websites will host separate links for Class 10 and Class 12 results, activated once the board declares the outcomes.

CBSE Board Result 2026: How to Download Your Scorecard Online

To check and download the CBSE board results, students need to follow these steps:

Visit any of the official result portals listed above.

Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 or CBSE Class 12 Result 2026.

Enter your roll number, school number/admit card ID, and date of birth as printed on your CBSE admit card.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and save or print the provisional scorecard for future reference and admissions.

CBSE Board Result 2026: Passing Criteria and Marksheet Details

Students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall to pass the board exams. The online marksheet will display:

Student’s name and personal details

Subject‑wise marks and grades

Total marks and qualifying status

Board name and exam details

Students must know that the result released online is provisional in nature and the original mark sheets and passing certificates will be issued later through schools after online results are declared.

CBSE Board Result 2026: Alternative Ways to Access Your Result

In addition to the official CBSE result portals, students can also check their scores through:

DigiLocker App/Website

UMANG App

SMS/IVRS (if supported)

These alternatives help reduce website congestion on result day and provide easier access to provisional scorecards.

What’s Next After CBSE Results?

Once the result is declared on the official webiste, those students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or answer‑sheet verification (if offered). Also, students who do not clear one or more subjects may be eligible for compartment exams to improve scores.

Qualified Class 10 students can begin Class 11 admissions, while Class 12 students can plan higher education or competitive exams. Students and parents are advised to keep their admit cards handy to avoid delays when checking results online.