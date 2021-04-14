CBSE 10th Board Exam cancelled: THESE are the grounds on which students will get general promotion

New Delhi: In view of the rising number of coronavirus epidemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to cancel board examinations for Class 10. The move has not left students the perplexed with what would be the criteria for getting a general promotion.

CBSE board will decide the basis of general promotion

The CBSE board will decide the critria for the general promotion for the students of Class 10. So far, the board has not shared any details about this. However, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal has indicated that the students will be promoted on the basis of 'Internal Assesment'.

Here's what could be the basis of general promotion

When the exams were cancelled in 2020, the students had to give two or three examinations which were made the basis for giving the marks for the remaining subjects. In fact last year, the average numbers were calculated and the students were promoted on the basis of the one subject in which they got the highest number.

The numbers acquired by the student in the practical exam for the year were also made the basis of the performance of the students. Notably, the practical examinations have been conducted this year. In such a situation, students can be promoted only on the basis of the above mentioned things.