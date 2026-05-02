CBSE 12 Result 2026: Will class 12th results be released today at cbse.gov.in? Check latest update

CBSE Class 12th result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to announce the Class 12th results anytime soon. However, these days, several reports and social media posts have claimed that the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be released today. However, these claims are not accurate.

As per the latest update, the boards have not announced the CBSE Class 12 result date and time yet, and there is no official confirmation regarding a release today.

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Therefore, CBSE has dismissed rumours suggesting that the Class 12 results will be declared immediately. The board is still in the process of evaluation and result preparation. Students are advised not to rely on unofficial sources or viral posts, as these can create confusion and unnecessary panic.

CBSE class 12th result date and time (Expected)

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is now expected to be announced in the second week of May 2026. While the board has not confirmed an exact date and time, results are typically released after the completion of the evaluation process. As per trends, the boards will announce the notification regarding the release on DigiLocker.

Also Read: CBSE result via DigiLocker

Where to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026

Once declared, students will be able to check their results through the following platforms:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

DigiLocker (for digital marksheet)

UMANG App

To check the CBSE class 12th results, students will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to access the scorecard.

How to check CBSE result by Digilocker

Students will be able to check their results via DigiLocker both on the official website as well as app. To check class 12th results, follow the instructions given below:

Log in to DigiLocker (website/app)

Use mobile number/Aadhaar + OTP

Go to “Issued Documents” → “Get Documents”

Select Central Board of Secondary Education

Enter Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID

Click Submit

View/download marksheet & certificates

Save PDF for future use

Students should keep their login credentials ready in advance. Avoid checking results from unverified websites. And most importantly be patient and wait for the official announcement by CBSE

The CBSE Class 12 examinations were held from February 17 to April 10, 2026, and were conducted in a single shift each day, generally from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.