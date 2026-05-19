CBSE 12 Revaluation 2026: Window opens today at cbseit.in; check fees, date and other details

CBSE class 12 revalution 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the Class 12 result revaluation 2026 application window from today, May 19, 2026. Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can now apply online through the official CBSE portals cbse.gov.in and cbseit.in.

The CBSE revaluation last date 2026 will be May 22. Students are advised to submit their applications before the last date.

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This year, CBSE has introduced a more transparent post-result review system under the new On-Screen Marking (OSM) process. Students can first obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets before applying for verification or re-evaluation.

CBSE Class 12 revaluation 2026: Important dates

According to CBSE notifications, the revaluation-related services will be conducted in multiple stages:

Application for scanned copy of evaluated answer sheet: Begins May 19, 2026

Verification/Re-evaluation application process: Starts May 22, 2026

Access to reviewed answer sheets: Between May 26 and May 29, 2026

Official websites for CBSE revaluation 2026

Students can apply through the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseit.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Students are advised to complete the process within the prescribed deadline, as CBSE will not entertain requests after the application window closes.

CBSE revaluation fees 2026

CBSE has significantly reduced the fees for post-result services this year after concerns raised by students and parents over unexpectedly low scores.

Scanned copy of answer sheet: ₹100

Verification of marks: ₹100

Re-evaluation fee: ₹25 per question

Earlier, students had to pay much higher charges for photocopies and verification requests.

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How to apply for CBSE 12th revaluation 2026?

Those students who want to reevaluate their answer book will need to follow these steps on the given website.

Visit the official CBSE revaluation portal.

Click on “Apply for Answer Book” or “Apply for Re-evaluation.”

Log in using Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.

Select the subject for which re-evaluation is required.

Download and review the scanned answer sheet carefully.

Identify any unchecked answers or marking discrepancies.

Submit the re-evaluation request for specific questions.

Pay the required fee online and save the confirmation page.

CBSE transparent review mechanism

CBSE stated that the revised system aims to ensure fairness and transparency in the evaluation process. Students are now allowed to access their digitally evaluated answer sheets before requesting rechecking or re-evaluation.

The Board has also clarified that because answer sheets are digitally evaluated, traditional totaling errors are less likely under the OSM system.