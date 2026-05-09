CBSE 12th result 2026 likely to be announced on this date at cbse.gov.in, know details

CBSE 12th result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 in the coming week, with reports suggesting that the results may be declared during the second week of May. Over 18 lakh students who appeared for the board examinations are currently awaiting the official announcement.

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Although the boards has not yet confirmed the CBSE 12th result 2026 date and time. Several media reports indicate that the result preparation process is in its final stages. Evaluation and data verification work are reportedly ongoing before the official release.

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CBSE 12th result 2026 date and time: Previous year

Students can expect CBSE class 12th result in the upcoming week. Based on the past trends, it is expected to be released by May 15, 2026. However, the official confirmation regarding the exact CBSE class 12 date and time is awaited.

2025: May 13

2024: May 13

2023: May 12

Where can students check Class 12 results?

Once CBSE class 12 results are declared, students will be able to access their Class 12 scorecards on the official CBSE result portals, including:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Along with these official website, students can also check their CBSE class 12th results via SMS services and IVRS (through call)

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Credentials required to check CBSE class 12th result

To access the result online, students will need:

Roll number

School number

Admit card ID

Date of birth

Stream-wise performance data expected

Along with the result declaration, CBSE is also expected to release detailed statistics including:

Overall pass percentage

Region-wise performance

Gender-wise data

Stream-wise success rates

Number of students scoring above 90% and 95%

CBSE Class 12 pass percentage in previous years

2025: 88.39%

2024: 87.98%

2023: 87.33%

2022: 92.71%

2021: 99.37%

Expected Pass Percentage

Reports suggest that the overall CBSE Class 12 pass percentage may remain in the 87–89% range, following trends observed in previous years. Detailed statistics including stream-wise performance, gender-wise data, and regional analysis are expected to be released along with the results.