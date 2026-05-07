CBSE 12th results 2026 expected on April 11, 2026? Check date, time, and official notice

With the Class 10 results already declared on April 15, over 18.5 lakh students are now awaiting the CBSE Class 12 Results 2026. While the official date isn't confirmed, it is based on how previous years' CBSE results were released between May 11 and May 20, 2026. Once the Class 12 results are out, CBSE is also expected to publish the overall pass percentage, topper details, and district-wise performance, and stream-wise pass percentage.

Also Read: Top 10 NIRF-Ranked engineering colleges in India 2026: Check rankings, courses and admission details

When were the CBSE Class 12th exams held?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The CBSE Class 12 board exams were conducted earlier this year at centres across the country. The Controller of Examinations has indicated the results are likely coming in the third week of May. Keep your admit card and login details ready to avoid delays in the result.

How to check CBSE Class 12th result online

Three official websites will carry the results:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

1. Go to the official website of the CBSE.

2. Find the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

3. Enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID

4. Click the submit button.

5. Your result will appear on screen.

6. Download and save it for future reference.

If the Website Crashes

Results day traffic is brutal. Official sites slow to a crawl, sometimes go down entirely. It happens every year. So it's worth knowing your alternatives ahead of time:

DigiLocker

UMANG App

SMS service

Any of these can get you your result without the frustration of refreshing a frozen webpage.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at mahresult.nic.in

Checking CBSE Class 12th result through DigiLocker

1. Visit the website or open the app.

2. Log in with your registered mobile number or aadhar number.

3. Find the CBSE Class 12 Result link.

4. Enter your roll number and any other required information.

5. Your digital marksheet will be right there.

5. Download and print your scorecard for the future.

Passing marks criteria

Students need at least 33% in each subject to pass, and that applies to both theory and practical components wherever they exist. Fall short in one or two subjects, and you may still have a shot through compartment exams. The board will share those details after the results are out.

Results day is always a strange mix of nerves and anticipation. Have your credentials ready, know which sites to check, and keep your alternatives bookmarked just in case. Once it's out, download your marksheet and start thinking about what's next.