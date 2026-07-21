/CBSE 12th supplementary admit card 2026 out: Check how to download hall ticket and key details here

The CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 is an important opportunity for students who want to improve their results. The Central Board of Secondary Education has now released the admit cards, allowing students to prepare for the upcoming exam. Candidates must download and check their hall tickets carefully to avoid any issues on the exam day.
CBSE has released the admit cards for regular candidates and private candidates. If you're appearing for this exam, your hall ticket's ready.
The Class 12 supplementary exam will be conducted on July 28, 2026 (Tuesday).
Private candidates, you'll need to log in on the official CBSE website with your details.
Here's the process for private candidates:-
1. Visit the official CBSE website
2. Click 'Admit Card'
3. Fill in your application number, last year's roll number, passing year, and name
4. Click the submit button
5. Your admit card shows up on screen
6. Download it and save it
Regular students do not need to download the admit card themselves. Their respective schools will download the hall tickets through the Pariksha Sangam portal and provide them directly to students.
Students must carefully check all the details mentioned on their admit card:
Candidate's name
Father's and mother's name
Roll number
Date of birth
Subject name and subject code
Exam centre name and full address
Reporting time and exam timings
Important exam day instructions
Candidate's photograph and signature
Admit Card ID
If there is any mistake, students should immediately contact their school or CBSE authorities before the exam.
The release of the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 marks an important step for students preparing to appear for the exam. Candidates should download their hall tickets on time, verify all details carefully, and follow the instructions properly to ensure a smooth exam experience.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.