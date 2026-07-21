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CBSE 12th supplementary admit card 2026 out: Check how to download hall ticket and key details here

CBSE has released the Class 12 Supplementary Admit Card 2026 for both regular and private students, with the exam scheduled for July 28. Candidates must download or collect their hall tickets and verify all details before the exam.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 05:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
CBSE 12th supplementary admit card 2026 out: Check how to download hall ticket and key details here
Image Credit: CBSE Class 12 supplementary admit card 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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