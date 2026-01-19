Advertisement
CBSE ADMIT CARD 2026

CBSE Admit Card 2026 OUT For Class 10, 12 Private Candidates At cbse.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

CBSE Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Main Exam 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 private students at cbse.gov.in.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
CBSE Admit Card 2026 OUT

CBSE Admit Card 2026 OUT: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Main Exam 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 private students. All the students who are going to appear for the exam can now download their admit cards through the official website, i.e. cbse.gov.in.

Students will have to enter their application number or roll number or candidate’ name to access their hall ticket. Students must note that an admit card is a very important document as it contains all the important details and candidates will have to carry their admit card to the examination centre and they won’t be allowed to appear for the exam without it.

CBSE Admit Card 2026 OUT; Check Direct Link To Download To Download Here

CBSE Admit Card 2026 OUT: Steps To Download the Admit Card Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link titled CBSE Main Exam 2026 Admit Card on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like application number or roll number or candidate’ name correctly.

Step 5: After submitting the details, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details then download it.

Step 7: Print out the hall ticket for the day of the examination.

CBSE has listed four types of candidates who can appear for the examinations. These include private candidates who are not studying in regular CBSE schools but want to take the exam, essential repeat candidates who failed earlier and need to reappear for all subjects, compartment candidates who did not pass one or two subjects and want to clear them without reappearing in all papers and improvement candidates who have already passed but wish to improve their marks.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important details.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important details.

