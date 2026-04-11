CBSE AI curriculum 2026: New computational thinking and AI course introduced for classes 3 to 8 from 2026-27 session

CBSE has introduced a new curriculum on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Classes 3 to 8 starting from the 2026–27 academic session. This step aims to help students develop logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a basic understanding of AI from an early stage.

Key Update by CBSE

CBSE has officially included the CT and AI curriculum for Classes 3 to 8

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Effective from the 2026–27 academic session.

“Computational Thinking and Understanding AI” is the training theme for the current session.

Purpose of the New Curriculum

As per NEP 2020 and NCFSE 2023 guidelines, the aim is to:

1. Improve logical and problem-solving skills

2. Help students understand ethical use of AI

3. Build future-ready learning skills

4. Train teachers to use AI concepts in different subjects

Training Sub-Themes for Schools

1. Schools will conduct training based on these topics:

2. Basics of Computational Thinking and AI

3. Learning CT through step-by-step methods

4. Role of Mathematics in AI learning

5. CT across different school subjects

6. Real-life use of AI

7. Teaching methods and assessment in CT & AI

8. Ethics and responsible use of AI

Workshops for Schools

1. Schools will organise offline workshops on CT and AI topics

2. They will handle planning, experts, and arrangements

3. Training records must be properly maintained

Regional Workshops by CBSE

1. CBSE will also conduct regional workshops and orientation programs

2. Teachers can join through online registration

3. Participation fee: ₹700

4. Schools can nominate teachers for training programs

The introduction of AI and Computational Thinking in schools marks an important step in modern education. CBSE aims to prepare students and teachers for future technologies while promoting responsible and ethical use of AI in learning.