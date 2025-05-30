CBSE Allows Class 10 Basic Maths Students To Opt For Standard Maths In Class 11

CBSE 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that Class 10 students who opted for Basic Mathematics (Code 241) can still pursue Mathematics (Code 041) in Class 11, if they wish to. CBSE had introduced two levels of Maths — Basic and Standard — for Class 10 starting from the 2019-20 academic session, with the first exams conducted in March 2020.

As per the official statement of CBSE, “The relaxation in this rule to continue further for the academic session 2025-26 onward. Thus, Students who offered Mathematics Basic (241) are also allowed to offer Mathematics (041) in class XI. Before permitting Mathematics (041) in class XI to such students, the head of the institution/school should satisfy that the students have the aptitude and ability to pursue Mathematics (041) in class XI.”

In its official statement, the CBSE further stated, “Before permitting Mathematics (041) in class XI to such students, the Head of the Institution/School should satisfy that the students have the aptitude and ability to pursue Mathematics (041) in class XI.”

The Basic Mathematics course was introduced for students who did not wish to pursue Mathematics beyond Class 10, while the Standard Mathematics course was intended for those aiming to study the subject at higher levels. Typically, students opting for Basic Math would progress to Applied Mathematics in Class 11, not Standard Math. However, in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE had granted a special exemption allowing students with Basic Math to switch to Standard Math in Class 11. This exemption will remain in effect for the 2025–26 academic session as well.

The board has urged schools to inform both students and parents about this update. It has also stressed that once a subject is entered in the List of Candidates (LOC), no further changes will be allowed.

The board stated that this decision will remain valid until a new scheme of studies is introduced, based on the recommendations of the NCP-SE. All other provisions mentioned in Circular No. Acad-03/2019, dated January 10, 2019, will continue to be applicable.