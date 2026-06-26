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CBSE allows students to study two foreign languages till class 10

CBSE may allow Class 7–9 students studying two foreign languages to continue the same subject combination till Class 10, according to sources. This move aims to give students more flexibility and continuity in language learning without forcing early subject changes.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 04:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
CBSE allows students to study two foreign languages till class 10
Image Credit: ANI

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