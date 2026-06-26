/CBSE allows students to study two foreign languages till class 10

Explaining the rationale, the source said that nearly 24 lakh students appear for the CBSE Class X examinations every year, of whom only around 30,000 opt for foreign languages. "About 98.5 per cent of CBSE students already follow the three-language formula. The issue concerns a very small group of students, largely in urban and metropolitan areas, some of whom had opted for two foreign languages. We are making an exception for these particular cases," the source said.