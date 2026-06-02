CBSE on-screen marking controversy: NSUI approaches Delhi high court over evaluation process, seeks rechecking of marks

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Delhi High Court, raising concerns over the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class XII board examinations.

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The student body has sought reopening of the verification process, manual checking of answer sheets in disputed cases, and an independent inquiry into the functioning of the digital evaluation system.

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In the petition, NSUI has claimed that thousands of students across the country faced difficulties after the declaration of Class XII results.

According to the plea, students reported issues such as blurred scanned answer sheets, missing pages, incomplete uploads, mismatch of answer books, unexpectedly low marks and problems in accessing the verification portal.

The petitioner has argued that Class XII board results play a crucial role in college admissions, scholarships and future educational opportunities.

It contends that any mistake in the evaluation process can have serious consequences for students and may affect their academic future.

The plea refers to several public communications issued by CBSE after the results were declared. It notes that the Board acknowledged technical glitches in the portal for obtaining scanned copies of answer sheets and subsequently extended deadlines multiple times.

The petition also points out that over 1.27 lakh applications relating to nearly 3.87 lakh answer books were submitted by students seeking scanned copies of their evaluated scripts.

According to NSUI, the large number of applications reflects widespread concern among students regarding the evaluation process under the newly introduced digital marking system.

The petition further states that students raised complaints regarding blurred or missing scanned pages, unmarked answers and other evaluation-related issues.

The PIL alleges that students whose answer sheets were correctly scanned and evaluated are being treated differently from those whose answer books may have been affected by technical problems.

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It argues that students should not suffer because of deficiencies in a system introduced by the authorities themselves.

The petition also claims that the existing grievance redressal mechanism is inadequate, as students have limited digital remedies and no effective option for manual verification where the scanned answer sheet itself is disputed.

Seeking intervention from the High Court, NSUI has requested directions to keep the verification and re-evaluation portal open for one more month for affected students.

It has also sought manual rechecking and physical verification of answer sheets in cases where students question the correctness of scanned copies or the evaluation process.

Additionally, the petition seeks an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities, technical glitches and shortcomings in the OSM system.

It has further requested the Court to direct CBSE to frame proper safeguards and guidelines for future digital evaluation systems.

The student body has also sought a direction for the grant of compensatory higher marks in cases where answer sheets are found to be missing, blurred or incorrectly evaluated without any fault of the student.

(inputs by ANI)