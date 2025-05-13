CBSE Board Class 12th Result DECLARED At cbseresults.nic.in - Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores Here

CBSE Class 12th Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 board exam results for 2025 today, May 13. Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can now check their results online via official websites such as cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The results for Class 10 are expected to be announced shortly.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12th Pass Percentage

CBSE officials have confirmed a slight increase in the pass percentage of Class 12 students compared to last year, it stands at 88.39%. While detailed performance statistics and merit data are yet to be released, early trends indicate improved outcomes across most regions.

CBSE Result 2025 Class 12th: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit: cbse.gov.in / cbseresults.nic.in

- Click on the Class 12 result link

- Enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID

- Click on “Submit” to view and download your result

CBSE Class 12th Exams: Over 14.96 Lakh Students Pass

The minimum passing criterion remains 33% in each subject. However, CBSE has a provision for grace marks. If a student narrowly misses the pass mark by one or two points, they may be awarded the necessary grace marks to ensure they pass, depending on internal assessment and board policy.

DigiLocker Access for Digital Marksheets

Students can access their Class 10 and 12 digital marksheets and certificates through the DigiLocker platform. Once the results are released, students can log in using the credentials and access codes provided by the board. CBSE will also send login details to students via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

CBSE has urged students and parents to avoid misinformation and only trust official and authenticated portals for result updates and academic communication.

Major Change: Introduction of ‘Relative Grading’ System

From the 2024–25 academic session, CBSE has introduced a new 'Relative Grading' system to help reduce pressure and unhealthy academic competition. This model evaluates students based on performance relative to their peer group, as opposed to the earlier fixed-range grade model.

Under this system, grades like A1, A2, B1, etc., are no longer tied to fixed marks (e.g., 91–100 for A1). Instead, the grading is dynamic, with cutoffs varying based on subject difficulty and overall performance trends.

Exam Timeline and Participation

CBSE Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, while Class 12 exams concluded on April 4. This year, more than 42 lakh students appeared across both Class 10 and Class 12 exams combined, making it one of the largest academic sessions in recent history.