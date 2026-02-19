Advertisement
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Advisory released for students and parents on fake paper leak claims

CBSE Board Exam 2026: In its notice, CBSE has urged parents, students, schools, and all stakeholders to stay vigilant and avoid being misled by unverified information or rumours circulating on social media platforms during the examination period. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CBSE has issued an advisory addressing the spread of fake news regarding alleged question paper leaks.
  • CBSE has urged parents, students, schools, and all stakeholders to stay vigilant and avoid being misled by unverified information.
  • Candidates are advised to visit the official CBSE website for further details.
CBSE Board Exam 2026

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory addressing the spread of fake news regarding alleged question paper leaks and the circulation of purported papers for the CBSE Board Exams 2026. 

In its notice, CBSE has urged parents, students, schools, and all stakeholders to stay vigilant and avoid being misled by unverified information or rumours circulating on social media platforms during the examination period. 

The Board has reassured students, parents, and teachers that comprehensive arrangements and strict measures have been implemented to ensure that the examinations are conducted smoothly, securely, and fairly, as in previous years. 

According to the official statement, “The Board assures all stakeholders that robust arrangements and strict measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth, secure and fair conduct of the Board’s examinations like previous years. Any attempt to spread misinformation or to disrupt the examination process will be strictly dealt with by the Board as per applicable rules and regulations.” 

For accurate information, clarifications, or official updates, CBSE has advised stakeholders to visit its official website at cbse.gov.in or contact the concerned CBSE Regional Office or CBSE Headquarters in New Delhi. 

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations began on February 17 and will conclude on March 11, 2026. The Class 12 board exams also commenced on February 17 and will continue until April 10, 2026. All exams are being conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. 

There is no examination scheduled for Class 10 today. However, Class 12 students will appear for Engineering Graphics, Dance, Horticulture, and Cost Accounting papers. Candidates are advised to visit the official CBSE website for further details. 

